Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

2 Pfennig 1832 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1832 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1832 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1834 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 2 Pfennig 1832 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1832 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen copper coins Saxe-Meiningen coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search