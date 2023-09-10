Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1 Pfennig 1866 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6841 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 263. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.

Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1866 at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

