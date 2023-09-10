1 Pfennig 1866 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6841 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 263. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)