Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1 Pfennig 1865 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1865 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1865 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1033 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place May 10, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (4)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1865 at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1865 at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1865 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1865 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1865 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

