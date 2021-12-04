1 Pfennig 1865 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1033 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place May 10, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (2)