Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1 Pfennig 1863 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1863 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1863 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1857 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1863 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1863 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1863 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

