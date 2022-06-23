1 Pfennig 1863 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1857 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

