Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1 Pfennig 1842 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1842 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1842 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3205 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1842 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1842 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1842 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1842 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1842 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1842 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1842 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1842 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1842 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

