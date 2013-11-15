Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1 Pfennig 1833 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1833 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1833 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter 16,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1833 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3197 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1833 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1833 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

