Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1 Pfennig 1832 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 - 1,4 g
- Diameter 16,65 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1832
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
