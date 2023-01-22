Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1 Pfennig 1832 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1832 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1832 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 - 1,4 g
  • Diameter 16,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Zöttl (3)
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1832 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1832 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1832 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

