Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1 Pfennig 1819 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,4 - 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1819 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen copper coins Saxe-Meiningen coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search