Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1 Pfennig 1818 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1818 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1818 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,4 - 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1818 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1816 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1818 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1818 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1818 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1818 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1818 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1818 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1818 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1818 at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1818 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1818 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1818 at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1818 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

