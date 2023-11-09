Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1 Pfennig 1818 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,4 - 1,6 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1818
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1 Pfennig 1818 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1816 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Russiancoin (10)
- WAG (1)
