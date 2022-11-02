Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/8 Kreuzer 1828 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/8 Kreuzer 1828 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/8 Kreuzer 1828 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,5 - 0,6 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/8 Kreuzer
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Hildburghausen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/8 Kreuzer 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1682 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Saxe-Meiningen 1/8 Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/8 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/8 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 1/8 Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/8 Kreuzer 1828 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 1/8 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/8 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/8 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 1/8 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/8 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

