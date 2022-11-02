1/8 Kreuzer 1828 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/8 Kreuzer 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1682 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (3) XF (4) VF (2)