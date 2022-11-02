Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1/8 Kreuzer 1828 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,5 - 0,6 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/8 Kreuzer
- Year 1828
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Hildburghausen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/8 Kreuzer 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1682 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/8 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
