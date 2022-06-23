Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1/4 Kreuzer 1854 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 - 1,5 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1854
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1851 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
