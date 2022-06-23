Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/4 Kreuzer 1854 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1854 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1854 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1851 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

