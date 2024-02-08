1/4 Kreuzer 1831 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2706 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition XF (9) VF (2) No grade (6)