Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/4 Kreuzer 1831 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2706 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

