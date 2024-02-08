Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1/4 Kreuzer 1831 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 - 1,5 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1831
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2706 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
- Russiancoin (6)
- WAG (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search