Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/4 Kreuzer 1830 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
