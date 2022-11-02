1/4 Kreuzer 1829 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) VF (3)