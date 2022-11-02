Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/4 Kreuzer 1829 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Hildburghausen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

