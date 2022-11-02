Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1/4 Kreuzer 1828 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 - 1,5 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1828
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Hildburghausen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (4)
- Grün (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
