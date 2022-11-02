Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/4 Kreuzer 1828 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1828 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1828 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Hildburghausen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1828 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen copper coins Saxe-Meiningen coins 1/4 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search