Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/4 Kreuzer 1823 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1823 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1823 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3184 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1823 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

All companies 422
Category
Year
Search