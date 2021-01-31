Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/4 Kreuzer 1814 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1814 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (3)
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

