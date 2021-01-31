Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1/4 Kreuzer 1814 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Solidus Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 - 1,5 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1814
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1814 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
