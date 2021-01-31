1/4 Kreuzer 1814 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1814 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (2) VF (1)