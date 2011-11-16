1/2 Kreuzer 1854 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1087 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) RD (1) Service NGC (1)