Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1/2 Kreuzer 1854 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1854
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1087 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search