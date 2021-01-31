Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/2 Kreuzer 1832 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1832 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1832 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,8 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4184 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Russiancoin - June 14, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

