Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1/2 Kreuzer 1832 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,8 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1832
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4184 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search