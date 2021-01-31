1/2 Kreuzer 1832 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4184 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1)