Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870
1/2 Kreuzer 1831 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,8 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1831
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1832 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Grün (1)
- Rauch (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 2 GBP
