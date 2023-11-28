Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/2 Kreuzer 1831 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1831 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1831 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,8 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1832 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 2 GBP
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

