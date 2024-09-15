1/2 Kreuzer 1830 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

Сondition VF (1)