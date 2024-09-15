Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/2 Kreuzer 1830 L (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 L - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 L - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,8 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 L at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

