1/2 Kreuzer 1829 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1824 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition VF (3)