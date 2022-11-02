Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/2 Kreuzer 1828 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 - 2,8 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Hildburghausen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

