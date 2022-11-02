Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1/2 Kreuzer 1828 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 - 2,8 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1828
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Hildburghausen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
