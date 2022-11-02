1/2 Kreuzer 1828 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Hildburghausen Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition XF (2)