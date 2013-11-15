Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/2 Kreuzer 1818 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1818 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1818 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,1 g
  • Diameter 20,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1818 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3182 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
