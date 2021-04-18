Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/2 Kreuzer 1814 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1814 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1814 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,1 g
  • Diameter 20,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1814 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3176 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 13, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1814 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxe-Meiningen Coin catalog of Bernhard II Coins of Saxe-Meiningen in 1814 All Saxe-Meiningen coins Saxe-Meiningen copper coins Saxe-Meiningen coins 1/2 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search