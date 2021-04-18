Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1/2 Kreuzer 1814 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 - 3,1 g
- Diameter 20,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1814
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1814 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3176 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search