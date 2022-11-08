Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
1/2 Kreuzer 1812 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 - 3,1 g
- Diameter 20,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1812
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Eisenach
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3164 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search