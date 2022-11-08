Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

1/2 Kreuzer 1812 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 - Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,1 g
  • Diameter 20,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Eisenach
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Eisenach Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3164 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (1)
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

