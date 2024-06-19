Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870
Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxe-Meiningen
- Period Bernhard II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year no date (1812)
- Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Saalfeld
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) "Death of Georg I" with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 22, 2009.
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5155 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1812 "Death of Georg I", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
