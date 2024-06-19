Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

Obverse Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II Reverse Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year no date (1812)
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Saalfeld
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) "Death of Georg I" with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Bernhard II struck at the Saalfeld Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 22, 2009.

Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5155 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2590 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxe-Meiningen Thaler no date (1812) L "Death of Georg I" at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1812 "Death of Georg I", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search