Kreuzer 1806 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)