Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

Kreuzer 1806 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse Kreuzer 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse Kreuzer 1806 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,73 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1806
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen Kreuzer 1806 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen Kreuzer 1806 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

