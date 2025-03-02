6 Kreuzer 1825 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1804 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (3)