flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

6 Kreuzer 1825 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 6 Kreuzer 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,436 g
  • Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1825
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1804 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-HildburghausenCoin catalog of FrederickCoins of Saxe-Hildburghausen in 1825All Saxe-Hildburghausen coinsSaxe-Hildburghausen silver coinsSaxe-Hildburghausen coins 6 KreuzerNumismatic auctions