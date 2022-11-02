6 Kreuzer 1824 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 974 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (2)