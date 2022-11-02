flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

6 Kreuzer 1824 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 6 Kreuzer 1824 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,436 g
  • Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1824
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1824 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 974 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1824 at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

