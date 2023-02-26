6 Kreuzer 1823 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5504 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3)