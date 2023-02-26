flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

6 Kreuzer 1823 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 6 Kreuzer 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,436 g
  • Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1823
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5504 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-HildburghausenCoin catalog of FrederickCoins of Saxe-Hildburghausen in 1823All Saxe-Hildburghausen coinsSaxe-Hildburghausen silver coinsSaxe-Hildburghausen coins 6 KreuzerNumismatic auctions