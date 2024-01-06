Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
6 Kreuzer 1821 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,436 g
- Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1821
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 73 EUR
