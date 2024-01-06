6 Kreuzer 1821 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1821 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (2)