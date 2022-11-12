flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

6 Kreuzer 1820 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 6 Kreuzer 1820 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,436 g
  • Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1820
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1820 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2724 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1820 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
