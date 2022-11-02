6 Kreuzer 1818 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2877 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 2, 2016.

Сondition VF (2) F (1)