flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

6 Kreuzer 1818 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 6 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,436 g
  • Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1818
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2877 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 2, 2016.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2016
ConditionF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-HildburghausenCoin catalog of FrederickCoins of Saxe-Hildburghausen in 1818All Saxe-Hildburghausen coinsSaxe-Hildburghausen silver coinsSaxe-Hildburghausen coins 6 KreuzerNumismatic auctions