Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

6 Kreuzer 1817 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 6 Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,436 g
  • Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1817
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price

