6 Kreuzer 1816 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place April 25, 2023.

Сondition VF (2)