Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
6 Kreuzer 1816 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,436 g
- Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1816
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place April 25, 2023.
Сondition
