6 Kreuzer 1815 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2813 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition VF (5)