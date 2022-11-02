flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

6 Kreuzer 1815 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 6 Kreuzer 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,436 g
  • Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1815
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2813 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateMay 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1815 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 8, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

