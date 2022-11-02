Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
6 Kreuzer 1812 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,436 g
- Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1812
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
