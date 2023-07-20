Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
6 Kreuzer 1811 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,436 g
- Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1811
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1842 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
