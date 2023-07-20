flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

6 Kreuzer 1811 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 6 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,436 g
  • Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1811
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1842 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateApril 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
SellerMöller
DateJune 29, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 24, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 3, 2015
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 3, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

