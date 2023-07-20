6 Kreuzer 1811 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1842 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition XF (6) VF (4)