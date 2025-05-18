Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
6 Kreuzer 1808 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,436 g
- Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1808
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2665 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.
Сondition
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
