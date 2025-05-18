flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

6 Kreuzer 1808 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 6 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,436 g
  • Pure silver (0,0261 oz) 0,8112 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1808
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2665 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 18, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateSeptember 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Busso Peus - July 8, 2017
SellerBusso Peus
DateJuly 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

