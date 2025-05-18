6 Kreuzer 1808 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 6 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2665 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) F (1)