Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
3 Kreuzer 1815 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight1,12 - 1,41 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1815
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2723 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
