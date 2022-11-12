flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

3 Kreuzer 1815 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 3 Kreuzer 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1,12 - 1,41 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1815
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2723 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1815 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1815 at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 10, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

