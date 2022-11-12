Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
3 Kreuzer 1812 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight1,12 - 1,41 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1812
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2722 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
