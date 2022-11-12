flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

3 Kreuzer 1812 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 3 Kreuzer 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1,12 - 1,41 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1812
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2722 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1812 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-HildburghausenCoin catalog of FrederickCoins of Saxe-Hildburghausen in 1812All Saxe-Hildburghausen coinsSaxe-Hildburghausen silver coinsSaxe-Hildburghausen coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions