3 Kreuzer 1812 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2722 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition XF (2)