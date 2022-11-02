flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

3 Kreuzer 1811 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 3 Kreuzer 1811 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1,12 - 1,41 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1811
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1798 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 2, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
SellerWAG
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJuly 5, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 2, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-HildburghausenCoin catalog of FrederickCoins of Saxe-Hildburghausen in 1811All Saxe-Hildburghausen coinsSaxe-Hildburghausen silver coinsSaxe-Hildburghausen coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions