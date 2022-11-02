Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
3 Kreuzer 1811 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight1,12 - 1,41 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1811
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1811 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1798 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections