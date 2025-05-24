flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

3 Kreuzer 1808 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 3 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1,12 - 1,41 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1808
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5158 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
581 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 20, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 15, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-HildburghausenCoin catalog of FrederickCoins of Saxe-Hildburghausen in 1808All Saxe-Hildburghausen coinsSaxe-Hildburghausen silver coinsSaxe-Hildburghausen coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions