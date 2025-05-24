Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
3 Kreuzer 1808 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 3 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5158 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections