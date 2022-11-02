Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
1/4 Kreuzer 1825 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,43 - 1,61 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
- Year1825
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3569 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections