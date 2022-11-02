1/4 Kreuzer 1825 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3569 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)