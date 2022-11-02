flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

1/4 Kreuzer 1825 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,43 - 1,61 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1825
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3569 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

