Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

1/4 Kreuzer 1825 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,43 - 1,61 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1825
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3127 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateJanuary 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

