Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

1/2 Kreuzer 1823 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1823 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1823 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,4 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year1823
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/2 Kreuzer 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/2 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/2 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

