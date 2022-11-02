Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
1/2 Kreuzer 1823 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,4 - 2,7 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- Denomination1/2 Kreuzer
- Year1823
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/2 Kreuzer 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
