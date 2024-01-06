1/2 Kreuzer 1809 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 9228 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (4)