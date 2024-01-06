flag
Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826

1/2 Kreuzer 1809 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, FrederickReverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 - Coin Value - Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,4 - 2,7 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
  • PeriodFrederick
  • Denomination1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
  • MintHildburghausen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 9228 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateJanuary 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
SellerMöller
DateNovember 20, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

