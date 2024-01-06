Saxe-HildburghausenPeriod:1806-1826 1806-1826
1/2 Kreuzer 1809 (Saxe-Hildburghausen, Frederick)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,4 - 2,7 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Hildburghausen
- PeriodFrederick
- Denomination1/2 Kreuzer
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick (Duke of Saxe-Hildburghausen)
- MintHildburghausen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Hildburghausen 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 9228 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place October 16, 2023.
Сondition
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
