Thaler 1825 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (19) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (7)

Höhn (1)

Künker (10)

M&M AG, CH (1)

UBS (2)