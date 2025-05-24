flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

Thaler 1825 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse Thaler 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse Thaler 1825 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,871)
  • Weight29,375 g
  • Pure silver (0,8226 oz) 25,5856 g
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,002

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1825
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
3638 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
12110 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 30, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 15, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 28, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 9, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - June 17, 2013
SellerKünker
DateJune 17, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1825All Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld silver coinsSaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld coins ThalerNumismatic auctions