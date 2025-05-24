Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
Thaler 1825 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,871)
- Weight29,375 g
- Pure silver (0,8226 oz) 25,5856 g
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,002
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationThaler
- Year1825
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections