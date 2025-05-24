Thaler 1817 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1158 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place October 6, 2024.

