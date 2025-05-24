flag
Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826

Thaler 1817 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)

Obverse Thaler 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest IReverse Thaler 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,083

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1817
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (150)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1158 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place October 6, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
2170 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
682 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
SellerSonntag
DateJuly 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Via - May 25, 2023
SellerVia
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Frühwald - March 18, 2023
SellerFrühwald
DateMarch 18, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
SellerFrühwald
DateNovember 26, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 16, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 at auction Via - September 30, 2022
SellerVia
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
