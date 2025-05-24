Saxe-Coburg-SaalfeldPeriod:1807-1826 1807-1826
Thaler 1817 (Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, Ernest I)
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,083
- CountrySaxe-Coburg-Saalfeld
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationThaler
- Year1817
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld Thaler 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1158 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place October 6, 2024.
